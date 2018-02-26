MPHS Goin’ Gold Band Students Going to State Solo and Ensemble Contest

MPHS Band Students Earn Top Awards, Advance to State

Thirty-Seven Mount Pleasant High School Band Students earned first division medals at the recent UIL Region IV, Solo and Ensemble Contest at Sulphur Springs High School. They have advanced to the State Solo and Ensemble contest to be in Austin in May.

To earn a first division medal and advance to state, these students logged many hours of practice over the past three months on challenging musical selections chosen by the Texas University Interscholastic League. They then had to perform the work before a judge, a challenge for any young musician. The first division awards they earned represent a superior performance and are the same as a first-place finish.

Nine different ensembles qualified for State. Four students, Carlos Lopez, Hisidro Monrail Julie Vasquez, and Tristan Zuniga, qualified in two different ensembles. Seventeen are returning to State for the second year in a row (marked with a *).

Ensemble qualifying for state are:

The Saxophone Quartet of Frank Pina*, Alan Ruan*, Julie Vasquez* and Tristan Zuniga*;

The Saxophone Quartet of Omar Ramirez, Jordan Rivas, Julie Vasquez* and Tristan Zuniga*;

The Flute Trio of Kayla Cuellar*, John Rodriguez and Rebecca Yox*;

The Baritone-Tuba Quartet of Addison Hunter*, Carlos Lopez*, Steven Mendoza* and Hisidro Monrial*;

The Baritone Quartet of Maria Mendez,* Hisidro Monrial,* Alexis Morales* and Nicholas Segovia;

The Baritone French Horn Quartet of Jesus Garrett*, Alvin Gonzalez, Carlos Lopez* and Jesus Vasquez;

The Baritone French Horn Quartet of Erik Flores, Blake Mays*, Enrique Ramos, and Jihsleiny Rios;

The Clarinet Quartet of Madia Arredondo*, Nestor Cruz, Nancy DeJesus* and Evelyn Trejo*; and

The Percussion Ensemble of Christopher Ariaza, Danner Craft, Jimmy Gonzalez, Blake Moulton, Marco Orona, San Pearson, Hunter Williams and Sharon Zambrano.

“This is one of the largest groups Mt. Pleasant High School has ever had advance to the State Solo and Ensemble Contests,” said Dr. Judith Saxton, MPISD Director of Communications. “To have four students qualify in two different quartets is an outstanding achievement. To advance to State two years in a row, which 17 MPHS Band members did, is also quite an achievement. We congratulate all these students and their band directors: Dr. Theo Luckett, Dr. Kennie Cook, and James Sterret. We wish them success at State in May.”