MPHS Chapter Of FBLA

Members of the Mount Pleasant High School Chapter of FBLA at Area Competition.

MPHS FBLA To Send 54 Students to State Competition

Students from the Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed in the Area VI FBLA Leadership Conference on Friday, Jan. 19 at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens and had a very successful day with more than 50 students advancing to state. They will compete at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Dallas on March 8-10. The top four in each event at area advance to state.

Thirty-three students placed first in their event with another 18 getting second. Taking first place and their respective events are Cessia Gonzalez, Sanum Shahid and Jose Liera first in Banking and Financial Systems; Nuvia Chavez, Alan Gonzalez and Tripp Hinton first in Broadcast Journalism; Avery Ayers, Keily Castanon, Tatum Dungan, Keren Mendoza and Erika Vargas in Community Service; Joshua Menhennett in Computer Applications; Kody Escobar and Tristan Zuniga in E-Business; Connor Reese in Economics; Avery Ayers in Electronic Career Portfolio; Karson Hutchings, Dylan Ingram and Noah Wall in Graphic Design; Abby Mason in Healthcare Administration; Abigail Amerson, Zannah Hutchings and Payton Tyler in Hospitality Management; Elizabeth Jones in Introduction to Business; Shelby Courreges in Introduction to Financial Math; Seth Robertson in Management Information Systems; Nancy Ibarra and Tessa Land first in Marketing; Blanca Antolin and Maritza Zambrano first in Public Service Announcement; Annie Le and Erica Salazar first in Social Media Campaign and Oscar Munoz in Sports and Entertainment Marketing.

Second place finishers and state qualifiers included Joshua Harris in Agribusiness, Daniel Landaverde in Business Calculations, Stephanie Gonzalez in Client Service, Jennifer Rosiles in Health Care Administration, Itzamari Vargas and Itzel Vargas in Hospitality Management, Austin Cheatham in Journalism, Hannah Gage, Sarah Nelson and Bailey Sisk in Publication Design, Eric Vasquez in Sales Presentation and Katelyn Kimbrough in Word Processing. Taking third were Brent Garrett in Business Law, Grace Whitten in Health Care Administration, Aslin Barrientos in Job Interview and Daisy DelCarmen in Personal Finance. Also, making it to state and taking fourth in their event were Luke Scoggin in Accounting, Alexis Morales in Business Communications, Abby Sneed in Impromptu Speaking and Rebecca Yox in Journalism.

Other students competing were Joanna Sandoval fifth in Accounting, Katelyn Andrews in fifth in Business Communications, Kaitlyn Wilson in Personal Finance and Harper Davis in Journalism. Also competing were Matthew Armstrong in Journalism and Blazan Miller in Health Care Administration.

Chosen as the Chapter Recipient of the Who’s Who Award which recognizes, and the outstanding member was Matthew Armstrong.

“I am very proud of our FBLA students and their outstanding results,” FBLA Advisor John Whitten said. “The students really stepped up at area competition. We will now prepare for state and to do our best at the next level.”

Thanks to sponsors Sarah Fry and Dolanda Luckett for their help in preparing students for competitions, Whitten added.