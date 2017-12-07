MPHS Debate and Speech Teams Bring Home Awards

Pictured (l-r): Team Coach Cody Morris, Connelly Cowan, Taryn Thurman, Seth Robertson, Audrey Courreges, Maritza Zambrano

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate Team competed at Whitehouse the weekend before Thanksgiving Break. They brought home three second-place medals, two third-place medals, and earned one fourth, one fifth and one sixth. Seven students brought home medals from the contest. Two of them, Aslin Barrientos and Ryan Sharp, placed in two events while Seth Robertson awarded places in three.

Winners included:

Seth Robertson 2nd in Poetry Interpretation, 3rd in Humorous Interpretation

and with Audrey Courreges 5th in CX Debate

Jaquacy Minter 2nd in Dramatic Interpretation

Ryan Sharp 2nd in Humorous Interpretation

and with Taryn Thurman 4th in CX Debate

Aslin Barrientos 6th in Dramatic Interpretation

and with Tripp Hinton 3rd in Duo Interpretation

The Team improved at their next Meet on December 2 at All Saints Episcopal in Tyler, Texas. They brought home the 2nd place overall trophy and earned two 1st place, two 2nd place, one 3rd place, two 5th place and four 6th place awards. Seven students brought home the 11 medals. One student- Jaquacy Minter- placed in four events, two students – Aslin Barrientos and Ryan Sharp – placed in three events and one – Taryn Thurman placed in two.

Winners included:

Jaquacy Minter 1st in Poetry Interpretation. 2nd in Program of Oral Interpretation,

5th in Dramatic Interpretation and with Aslin Barrientos 1st in Duo Interpretation.

Ryan Sharp 3rd in Prose Interpretation, 6th in International Extemporaneous

Speaking and with Taryn Thurman 2nd in Policy Debate

Connelly Cowan with Anthony Preciado 3rd in Policy Debate

Taryn Thurman 5th in Poetry Interpretation

Aslin Barrientos 6th in Poetry Interpretation and Program or Oral

Interpretation

Maritza Zambrano 6th in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking

“We congratulate these students on their success at these two Meets,” said MPISD Director of Communications Dr. Judi Saxton. “We look forward to what they will achieve throughout the rest of this school year.”