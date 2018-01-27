MPHS Dominates North Lamar Meet

MPHS Math/Science Teams Dominate at North Lamar Meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Math/Science Team competed at the North Lamar UIL Academic Meet on January 20 and walked away with three top awards. The Calculator Applications, Math and Science teams all placed 1st. Senior Nathon Segovia walked away with the Top Biology, Top Chemistry, and Top Physics Awards.

Individual team members placed in the various events which helped the teams take the top place.

In Calculator Applications, MPHS took 1st place in 9th grade (Patricia

Roque), in 10th grade (Sam Pearson), in 11th grade (Jose Liera) and 12th grade (Pornphiphat Saiboonchan). Other students placing include:

10th grade: Colby Hunnicutt 2nd

11th grade: David Barboza 2nd, Sammy Poudel 4th, Israel Hernandez 5th

12th grade: Sanum Shahid 2nd

Overall Jose Liera placed 1st, Pornphiphat Saiboonchan placed 2nd, Sanum Shahid placed 3rd, David Barboza placed 4th, and Sammy Poudel placed 6th.

In Math, MPHS again took 1st place in 9th grade (Miguel Segura, 10th grade (Sam Pearson), 11th grade (Jose Liera), and 12th grade (Pornphiphat Saiboonchan). Other students placing included:

11th grade: David Barboza 2nd, Sammy Poudel 3rd

12th grade: Nathon Segovia 2nd, Orlando Olivares 3rd, Sanum Shahid 6th

Overall Jose Liera placed 1st, Pornphiphat Saiboonchan placed 2nd, David Barboza placed 3rd, Nathon Segovia placed 4th and Orlando Olivares 5th.

In Science Jose Liera placed 1st in 11th grade and Nathon Segovia placed 1st in 12th grade. Other students include

Miguel Segura 3rd in 9th grade and 11th grade Sammy Poudel placed 3rd, and David Barboza placed 4th.

Overall Nathon Segovia placed 1st, and Jose Liera placed 3rd. Finally, students awarded in Number Sense include:

9th grade: Miguel Segura 1st

11th grade: Jose Liera 2nd, Andrea Beles 5th

12th grade: Pornphiphat Saiboonchan 6th

Overall: Jose Liera 5th

“We congratulate these students and their team coach MPHS teacher Andy Speir for all their hard work,” said Dr. Judi Saxton, MPISD Director of Communication. “It shows in the results from this meet. We know they will continue to be successful in this year’s remaining meets.”