MPHS – Sports

The MPJH Lady Tiger Track & Field teams competed at Sulphur Springs last night. Here are some of the results:
7th Grade
Overall: 1st Place
2400m: Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 4th
800m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katy Ochoa 2nd, Jordan Neal 4th
100m: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kayla Rosborough 5th
400m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katy Ochoa 2nd
200m: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kayla Rosborough 2nd
Mile: Arlette DeJesus 4th
Long Jump: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kayla Rosborough 4th
Triple Jump: Kayla Rosborough 5th
Shot: Sarah Godfrey 1st, Hadleigh Mays 2nd, Katelyn Hulse 6th
Disc: Sarah Godfrey 1st, Audrey DeSantiago 2nd
Pole Vault: Taylor Hubbs 1st
8th Grade
Overall: 2nd Place
2400m: Jennifer Soto 2nd
800m: Buendy Frayer 1st, Jalissa Alvarez 6th
100m: Aunesti Brannon 1st, Ashlyn Brooks 2nd, Aaliyah Simms 5th
400m: Aaliyah Simms 3rd, Buendy Frayer 5th
300 Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 5th
200m: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Aaliyah Simms 4th
Mile: Jennifer Soto 2nd
Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Ashlyn Brooks 3rd
Triple Jump: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Ashlyn Brooks 3rd
Shot: Jalissa Alvarez 1st, Shantel Harmon 3rd
Disc: Azalia Guzman 4th
Pole Vault: Kem’ya Davis 1st, Jaycee Woods 2nd
As always, thank you for your support!
Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
8th Grade American History
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator