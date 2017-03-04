MPHS – Sports

Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
MPHS

The MPJH Lady Tiger Track & Field teams competed at Sulphur Springs last night.  Here are some of the results:

 

7th Grade

Overall:  1st Place

2400m: Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 4th

800m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katy Ochoa 2nd, Jordan Neal 4th

100m: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kayla Rosborough 5th

400m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katy Ochoa 2nd

200m: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kayla Rosborough 2nd

Mile: Arlette DeJesus 4th

Long Jump: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kayla Rosborough 4th

Triple Jump: Kayla Rosborough 5th

Shot: Sarah Godfrey 1st, Hadleigh Mays 2nd, Katelyn Hulse 6th

Disc: Sarah Godfrey 1st, Audrey DeSantiago 2nd

Pole Vault: Taylor Hubbs 1st

 

8th Grade

Overall: 2nd Place

2400m: Jennifer Soto 2nd

800m: Buendy Frayer 1st, Jalissa Alvarez 6th

100m: Aunesti Brannon 1st, Ashlyn Brooks 2nd, Aaliyah Simms 5th

400m: Aaliyah Simms 3rd, Buendy Frayer 5th

300 Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 5th

200m: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Aaliyah Simms 4th

Mile: Jennifer Soto 2nd

Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Ashlyn Brooks 3rd

Triple Jump: Aunesti Brannon 2nd, Ashlyn Brooks 3rd

Shot: Jalissa Alvarez 1st, Shantel Harmon 3rd

Disc: Azalia Guzman 4th

Pole Vault: Kem’ya Davis 1st, Jaycee Woods 2nd

 

As always, thank you for your support!

 

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator

