

Front Row (l-r) Ryan Sharp, Taryn Thurman, Audrey Courreges, Nathon Segovia

Back Row (l-r): Anthony Preciado, Coach Cody Morris, Seth Robertson

MPHS Sweeps District CX Debate Tournament

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate Team went to the District UIL Cross Examination Debate Tournament on Thursday, February 1, with one purpose in mind – to qualify for the State Meet in March.

They did that and even more. The MPHS team swept the meet, going undefeated and taking the top three spots.

Placing 1st was the team of senior Nathon Segovia and junior Audrey Courreges. Taking 2nd place was the team of seniors Anthony Preciado and Seth Robertson. Rounding out the MPHS sweep and placing third was the team of freshmen Ryan Sharp and Taryn Thurman.

Nathon Segovia received the top speaker award of the District scoring 89.5 out of a possible 90.

Head Debate Coach Cody Morris after the tournament said, “It is amazing to get to work with a group of such talented, hard-working students, it is no easy task for all three teams to go undefeated in tournament rounds. I haven’t been more proud as a coach and can’t wait to see what they can do at state.”

The State UIL Cross Examination Debate Tournament is March 16 and 17 in Austin, Texas.