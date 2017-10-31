MPHS Theatre Department Presents Eric and Elliott

Picture: The cast and crew of MPHS’ production of Eric and Elliott

The Theatre Arts Program at Mount Pleasant High School is proud to present its first production of the season, Eric and Elliot by Dwayne Hartford, Thursday through Saturday (Nov 2-4) at 7:30 pm nightly at the Mount Pleasant High School Auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for Adults, $7 for MPISD Staff, $5 for Seniors, and $2 for Students. Tickets are on sale NOW at https://mpisd.revtrak.net/Mount-Pleasant-High-School/mphs-theatre. This performance is by arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.