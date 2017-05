Mt Pleasant Tigers has one more athletic scholarship signing on Friday (May 19) at 4:00 pm in the MPHS Fieldhouse.

Shakira Hutchings- Bethany University- Basketball

Bree Smallwood- Paris Junior College- Softball

This signing marks the 21 student-athletes from Mount Pleasant High School who will participate in collegiate athletics. Please make plans to come and share in the celebration.

Thank you,

Corey Homer

Director of Athletics

Head Football Coach

903-434-8587 x1450