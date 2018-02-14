MPISD And Region VIII Science Fair

MPISD Students Bring Home Medals from Region 8 Science Fair

This February, students from four Mt. Pleasant ISD campuses competed in the Region 8 ESC Science Fair. This year students from each of those schools brought home medals.

P.E. Wallace Middle School fifth-grader Kate Ball placed first with her project, “Turn up the Base,” which investigated which antacid relieved heartburn the best. She is the daughter of Tim and Rebecca Ball.

Annie Sims Elementary School fourth-grader Ava True Fite placed second in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project “Do Your Senses Affect Your Taste” which investigated whether sight and smell influence how food tastes. She is the daughter of Keres and Katie Fite.

Corprew Elementary School 4th grader Aaliyah DeLaRosa placed third in the Chemical/Physical category with her project which investigated “Which Chocolate Melts Faster.” She is the daughter of Jose DeLaRosa and Christine Granados.

Two students from Mount Pleasant Junior High School placed at the Science Fair. Seventh-grader Elijah Rider, the son of Nathan and Lisa Rider, placed second with his project “Who Heard It Best” which tested band and choir students to see who was better at recognizing musical notes just by listening.

Eighth-grader Sam Brown, the son of Thomas and Carolyn Brown, placed third with his project “Why Do I Need a Better Dog Hair Brush.” He created the Hair Shark, a comb to use on his Labrador Retriever.

“This is the first year that every MPISD campus that entered the Region 8 Science fair has brought home at least one medal,” said Dr. Judi Saxton, MPISD’s Director of Communications. “We congratulate these students and the teachers who worked with them to prepare them for the Science Fair.”

Wallace Science: Kate Ball with her Region 8 Science Project

Sims Science: Ava True Fite with her Region 8 Science Fair Project

Corprew Science: Aaliyah DeLaRosa shows the chocolate bars she tested for her Region 8 Science Fair project

MPJHS Science: Sam Brown and Ethan Rider (l) as the Junior High Science Fair winners announced