MPISD Schools Releasing Early Friday (Mar 2)

Mount Pleasant ISD schools will release early on Friday (Mar 2). The Tiger Basketball team is in the Regional Tournament and will take on Lancaster Friday at 7:30 pm at the Curtis-Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Schools will release and busses will run on the following schedule:
12:00 pm:
Annie Sims Elementary School
E.C. Brice Elementary School
Vivian Fowler Elementary School
Francis Corprew Elementary School
12:30 pm:
P.E. Wallace Middle School
1:00 pm
Mt. Pleasant High School
Mt. Pleasant Junior High School
Child Development Center
For more information, contact your child’s campus.