Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
BigTex Trailers Hiring Header
Momentum New Year Sale
Header- Mark Patrick
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018

MPISD Schools Releasing Early Friday (Mar 2)

7 hours ago


Mount Pleasant ISD schools will release early on Friday (Mar 2). The Tiger Basketball team is in the Regional Tournament and will take on Lancaster Friday at 7:30 pm at the Curtis-Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Schools will release and busses will run on the following schedule:
12:00 pm:
Annie Sims Elementary School
E.C. Brice Elementary School
Vivian Fowler Elementary School
Francis Corprew Elementary School

12:30 pm:
P.E. Wallace Middle School

1:00 pm
Mt. Pleasant High School
Mt. Pleasant Junior High School
Child Development Center

For more information, contact your child’s campus.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     