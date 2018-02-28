MPISD Schools Releasing Early Friday (Mar 2)



Mount Pleasant ISD schools will release early on Friday (Mar 2). The Tiger Basketball team is in the Regional Tournament and will take on Lancaster Friday at 7:30 pm at the Curtis-Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Schools will release and busses will run on the following schedule:

12:00 pm:

Annie Sims Elementary School

E.C. Brice Elementary School

Vivian Fowler Elementary School

Francis Corprew Elementary School

12:30 pm:

P.E. Wallace Middle School

1:00 pm

Mt. Pleasant High School

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

Child Development Center

For more information, contact your child’s campus.