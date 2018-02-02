The MPJH Lady Tigers hosted Marshall last night. Both 7th and 8th-grade teams notched another victory.

The 7th Graders won their game 50-9. Scorers were Paris Beard (15), Morgan Brooks (10), Kendall Walker (10), Jordyn Hargrave (9), Jamelah Miller (4), and Char’Kenan Ellis (2). It brings their records to 14-0 on the season, 9-0 in district play.

The 8th Grade game was very competitive. Behind some good defense and some clutch 4th quarter free throws, the Lady Tigers ended up beating the Lady Mavs 27-24. Scorers were Trinitee Brannon (9), CiCi Keeton (6), Genesis Roberson (4), Hadleigh Mays (4), Ladi Guereca (2), and Lucy Molina (2).

The Lady Tigers travel to Texarkana next week. The 7th Graders are playing for an outright district championship.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History