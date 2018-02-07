Photo: Mount Pleasant Junior High School District UIL Meet Participants

MPJHS Competes at Hallsville UIL Meet

Mount Pleasant Junior High School took 45 seven and eighth graders to the recent District 16-5A Middle School UIL Academic Meet in Hallsville and brought home multiple medals and ribbons. The seventh-graders came in with seven events while the eighth-graders placed in 10.

The seventh-grade Chess Puzzle Solving Team of Justin Baxter, Ky Gil, and Elijah Rider placed second at the Meet. The seventh-grade Maps, Graphs and Charts Team of Brazos Brown, Javier Vasquez, and Jordyn Warren also placed second. The seventh-grade Dictionary Skills Team of Ethan Easley, Merlin Cardona, and Juan Cigarroa took third-place.

The eighth-grade Chess Puzzle Solving Team of Jacob Bristow, San Brown, and Taylor Hubbs took second place. The eighth-grade Music Memory Team of Vanessa Buendia, Cesar Flores, and Juan Gandara also placed second.

Numerous students earned individual medals and the events:

Seventh-Grade

Chess Puzzle Solving: Ky Gill 2nd place

Dictionary Skills: Merlin Cardona 4th place

Editorial Writing: Vanessa Jane Bayna 4th place

Maps, Graphs, and Charts: Brazos Brown 3rd place

Modern Oratory: Ava Bliss 1st place

Ready Writing: Vanessa Jane Bayna 5th place

Science: Vanessa Jane Bayna 2nd place

Eighth-Grade

Chess Puzzle Solving: Jacob Bristow 1st place

Editorial Writing: Connelly Cowan 5th place

Maps, Graphs, and Charts: Nic Chappell 3rd place, Jonathan Sandate 4th place

Modern Oratory: Mackenzie Lide 2nd place, Connelly Cowan 4th place, Juliana Perez 6th place

Music Memory: Juan Gandara 4th place

Oral Reading Poetry: Mackenzie Lide 1st place

Oral Reading Prose: Connelly Cowan 2nd place

Ready Writing: Connelly Cowan 1st place

Social Studies: Jonathan Sandate 4th place

Spelling: Nevaeh Bardwell 5th place

Participants from the seventh-grade include Aundre Alaniz, Devin Castaneda, Saray De La Rosa, Norma Delgado, Luis Garcia, Alan Garrett, Isaac Hernandez, Camdon Johnson, Elvin Jones, Vicky Landaverde, Alejandro Nava, Bradly Ramirez, Ashton Simon, Eli Smith, Silivia Sustaita, Emma Snodgrass and Eric Taylor.

Participants from eighth-grade include Carlie Cunningham, Jacob Elliott, Daisy Lozano, Mackenzie Pina and Sam Sloan.

“We know all of these students invested time and effort in preparing for this UIL Academic Meet and congratulate those that placed in the various events,” said Dr. Judith Saxton, MPISD Director of Communication. “We thank all of the participants for their willingness to represent Mt. Pleasant Junior High School and look forward to seeing how the seventh-graders do at next year’s meet as eighth-graders and how the eighth-graders do when they advance to UIL competition on the High School level next year.”