MPJHS Students Inducted Into NJHS

The new members of the MPJHS National Junior Honor Society recite the membership pledge.

NJHS 2018 Officers (l-r): Vice President Madison Grundy, Secretary Jezzaniah Jeffrey, Treasurer Sarah Godfrey and President Connelly Cowan.

Over 100 Mount Pleasant Junior High School seventh and eighth-grade students are now members of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) following the official induction ceremony Tuesday night (January 9). Fifty-nine 7th graders and fifty 8th graders became members of the Magna Cum chapter of the NJHS. They join the thirty-four returning eighth grade members.

MPHS teacher and NJHS Sponsor Patrician Aulbaugh welcomed the students and families to the ceremony and introduced the returning members. She then described the NJHS Characteristic of Scholarship, explaining that members should pursue learning throughout their lives, that scholarship should not end when one leaves school.

Aulbaugh introduced the Chapter officers who explained the other four characteristics of an NJHS member.

President Connelly Cowan talked about Leadership and how vital it is for NJHS members to develop Leadership skills. Vice President Madison Grundy spoke about Service and how members should help at their schools and in their community.

Secretary Jezzaniah Jeffery discussed Character and how NJHS members should always act responsibly and set an excellent example for those around them. Finally, Treasurer Sarah Godfrey talked about Citizenship, explaining how NJHJS members should demonstrate that they are right citizens of their communities, states, and nation.

To be a member of the MPJHS Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, students had to have a 91 average, demonstrate leadership ability, good character, citizenship, and participate in community service. They also had to be recommended by a teacher on the MPJHS campus. Students must maintain these standards to remain a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

New 7th Grade members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society are Wendy Alacron, Andrew Perez Avila, Reese Caroline Ball, Paris Anteriauna Beard, Paris Marques Black, Hannah Sue Bowles, Thomas Brison Clayton, Adrian Rafael Brooks, Morgan Mckenzie Brooks, Wendy Liset Carrillo, Chloe Jacklynn Carter, Devin Castaneda, Ezequiel Lopez Castaneda, Giselle Castillo, Payton Demarko Chism, Jenna Leigh Cook, Norma Azeneth Delgado, Ethan Rome Easley, KY Daivant Gil,Miranda Oedelia Gonzalez, Jordyn Paige Hargrave, Sandy Yamileth Hernandez, Karli Jo Hill, Reagan Rachelle Houchin, Kylie Grace Humber, Jashayla Keonna Isom, Nayeli Lopez Jaimes, Camdon Browning Johnson, Jett Dustin Long, William Randall Luck, Alison Averie Majors, Alannah Martinez Salazar, Samantha Erin McClendon, Gracelyn Avonlea Mclendon, Dana Memije, Anahay Kalissa Morales, Matthew Cole Peterson, Katherine Abigail Phelan, Madeline Plascencia, Viridiana Portillo, Param Poudel, Lizzette Adriana Ramirez, Isabella Redfearn, Kaitlyn Rae Reese, Nayeli Rivera, Jacqueline Rodriguez,Jeremiah Jose Segovia,Emma Ray Sellers, Camila Serrano, Ashton James Simon, Eli Dean Smith, Emma Kate Snodgrass, Madison Marie Thompson, Amy Vasquez, Javier Vasquez, Michelle Vazquez, Kendall Brenae Walker, Jordyn Paige Warren and Jack Preseley Welborn.

New 8th Grade members are Krystelle Hope Alipao, Airam Roasarodesjus Antolin, Nevaeh Leigh Bardwell, Jayden Lee Beckham, Rosario Alejandra Bello, Trinitee Denai Brannon, Samuel Gregory Brown, Thalia Cheyenne Buck, Emma Burrows, George Gray Burrows, Izabella Leeann Cano, Jocelyn Cuellar, Genesis Annely Davila, Alexia Esmeralda De La Rosa, Gissel Delgado, Terry Lynn Duke, Daivik Jair Escobar, Hezly Ann Garcia, Sarah Godfrey, Sabrina Marie Gordon, Madison Sha’Kimberly Grundy, Mahogany Annette Grundy, Destiny Marie Harmon, Ahnnah Paige Harvill, Christian Ulises Jaimes, Jezzaniah Jeffery, Donacia Ashtona Jones, Allen Ledesma, Pablo Mitchelle Macias Mata, Hadleigh Joy Mays, Tyson D’Andre Minter, Jordan Denise Neal, Shuntyce Autumn Marie Neal, Samuel Patrick Nichols, Katherine Nicole Ochoa, Jose Antonio Olvera, Esmeralda Paz Perez, Juliana Xycelle Perez, Neida Janet Perez, Makenzie Isabel Pina, Adrian Hipolito Resendiz, Genesis Alexus Roberson, Evelyn Rodriguez, Jaylah Joanna Rosborough, Kayla Ma’ree Rosborough, Andy Salas, Mckayla Love Salazar, Jonathan Tolentino, Esteban Trejo and Mckinna Payge Wooten.

Returning 8th grade members are Lainy Parker Blackstone, Jacob, Lee Bristow, Brian Bush, Ashlie Castilllo, Henry Nichols Chappell III, Parker David Colley, Connelly Josephine Cowan, Carlie Rae Cunningham, Jacob Andrew Elliot, Karigan Jaye Fox, Juan Luis Gandara Jr., Connor Lyn Gillean, Mariana Odette Gonzalez, Grelyn Bron Goolsby, Mary Kaitlyn Heeren, Taylor Elizabeth Hubbs, Mackenzie Ellen Lide, Elizabeth Nicole Lockett, Haylee Collynn Martinez, Juan David Mendoza, Zachary Brandon Milam, Leslie Valentina Moreno, Holly Sue Marie Reese, Kimberly Mayra Robles, Rachel Rodriguez, Johnathan Sandate, Brady Keith Sisk, Sam Willson Sloan, Keller James Thompson, Amiah Shantae Thornton, Emmalee Michelle Wade, Kurion Walker, Anna Claire Wall and Donoven Catrell Young.