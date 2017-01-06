MP’s Thomas Spann Makes All-State Team

MPHS Senior Named to Academic All-State Team

The Texas High School Coaches Association named Mount Pleasant High School senior Thomas Spann to the Academic All-State Team (2nd team).

Spann, the son of Alan and Shelaphon Spann, played Center on the Tiger Football Offensive line.

Spann plans to attend college and play football. He has scholarship offers on the table. He is sorting through those and will decide as it gets closer to Signing Day in February.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12).

The head coach of the prospective sport makes the nominations. When reviewing the submissions, the THSCA considers each students’ GPA, class rank, SAT, and ACT score. The students receive points based on each criterion. The total number of points they receive determines which team they are placed. The classification of the school is not a factor, and there’s not a limit on how many players can make the team.