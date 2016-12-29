Mt. Pleasant Alum Cannon Plays Final Game for Baylor

After a memorable career with the Baylor Bears, wide receiver and Mt. Pleasant HS alum, K. D. Cannon, announced yesterday he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft in the spring of 2017.

In his three seasons at Baylor, the junior wide out finished 3rd in school history with over 3,100 career receiving yards and tied for 3rd with Terrance Williams of the Dallas Cowboys with 27 career touchdowns.

At 6′ 180 Lbs, Cannon’s career games include 6 catches for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns against Northwestern State in 2014 in his 2nd game as a true freshman.

Eight catches for 197 yards and two scores as a freshman against Michigan State.

Five catches for 210 yards and two scores over Oklahoma State as a sophomore.

Seven catches for 122 yards and two scores against OU as a junior.

Then capping off his career this past Tuesday, Cannon hauled in 14 catches for 226 yards and two scores against Boise State in the Cactus bowl.