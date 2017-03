Mt Pleasant Baseball Tournament Schedule

Chapel Hill has basketball Playoffs, so Mt Pleasant is adjusting the times in the JV tourney.

Thursday (Mar 2) Time

Kilgore vs. Mt. Pleasant 2:00

North Lamar vs. Chapel Hill 4:15

Marshall vs. New Diana 6:30

Friday (Mar 3) Time

Chapel Hill vs. Marshall 11:45

Mt. Pleasant vs. Marshall 2:00

Mt. Pleasant vs. North Lamar 4:15

Kilgore vs. New Diana 6:30

Saturday (Mar 4) Time

Kilgore vs. North Lamar 10:00

Marshall vs. Kilgore 12:30

New Diana vs. North Lamar 3:00

New Diana vs. Mt. Pleasant 5:30

Joel Windham

Head Baseball