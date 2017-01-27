Mt Pleasant Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers hosted the Pine Tree Lady Pirates Thursday night. Both 7th-grade teams and both 8th-grade teams were in action. The Lady Tigers went three and one on the evening, with the only loss coming in overtime of the 8th-grade B-Team game. Haylee Martinez led the 7th-grade B-Team to a comfortable win in the first game of the night. The final two games featured the MPJH A-Teams as the 7th graders won 26-10 followed by a 33-11 win by the 8th graders. The 8th-grade team was led by Autumn Jackson who scored 16 points and Aunesti Brannon who added 15 more.

Also, the MPJH Boys were also in action as they swept the Pirates at Pine Tree winning all four games. The 7th graders are placing themselves in a position to play for a possible district co-championship in a couple of weeks.

It was a great night for the MPJH Basketball Programs.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator