Coach Van Bowen, Supt. Judd Marshall Rev. Dr. Clint Davis

Mt Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s Banquet drummed up their new awards ceremony Thursday night. The business of the Year went to Titus Regional Medical Center. Renee Rutledge received Ambassador of the Year. The Citizen of the Year went to Coach Van Bowen, the Mt Pleasant bus driver credited with saving lives last March. The Lifetime Award went to Rev. Dr. Clint Davis.