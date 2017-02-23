Mt Pleasant City Manager Helps Capture Fleeing Suspect

From Mt Pleasant PD

On Wednesday at 9:40 AM a Mount Pleasant officer made a traffic stop at 1st Street and Madison Ave. During the stop the officer began checking the driver and occupants for warrants. One passenger, 20-year-old Jacob Gonzalo Zambrano of Mount Pleasant was sitting in the back seat of the car when he heard the officer checking him for warrants. Zambrano open the car door and ran on foot through downtown Mount Pleasant fleeing from the officer. Zambrano continued to run on foot exiting the downtown district and entered a residential neighborhood.

As officers were searching for Zambrano, Mount Pleasant Director of Community Services Jacob Hatfield saw the suspect running then hide behind a house. Hatfield saw officers running in the same direction and directed the officers to where the suspect was last seen.

City Manager Mike Ahrens was also near the incident. Ahrens is a licensed Texas Peace Officer and is a reserve police officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Ahrens prior training kicked in when he spotted the suspect hiding behind a house. As Ahrens approached Zambrano he identified himself as an officer. Zambrano refused to cooperate and ran until Ahrens caught up with him in the 300 Blk. of N. Riddle St.

The suspect was held on the ground by Ahrens until Mount Pleasant officers arrived. Zambrano was arrested for five outstanding Mount Pleasant warrants and for evading arrest. He was transported and booked into the Titus County Jail.