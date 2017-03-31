Mt Pleasant Cleanup Of City Cemeteries

The City of Mount Pleasant Parks Department will perform cleanup at Edwards, Masonic and Cortenez cemeteries beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The cleanup will consist of removal of prohibited items left on the grounds or gravesites such as vases and trinkets, flowers, bushes, etc. planted by anyone other than the City of Mount Pleasant. If you have any questions about prohibited items, please call 903-575-4000. Ordinances below list prohibited items.

§ 91.50 LOT ENCLOSURES PROHIBITED IN PORTION OF CEMETERIES PLATTED BY CITY.

In that part of any cemetery platted by the city, enclosures of all kinds around lots are prohibited, including curbs, fences, hedges and the like.

§ 91.52 PROHIBITED ITEMS.

Not permitted on any grave are slabs, slats, cradles, boxes, glass jars, shells or trinkets or similar items.

§ 91.55 TREES, SHRUBS, FLOWERS IN AREAS PLATTED BY CITY.

In all cemetery areas platted by the city, only the city and no other person shall plant trees, shrubs, and flowers. The city shall have the right to remove from any cemetery any structure, object, tree, shrub or other installation that may be deemed objectionable, detrimental, dangerous, inconvenient or interfering with the care, use, and maintenance of the cemetery.

