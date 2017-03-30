Mt Pleasant Easter Egg Hunt

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mount Pleasant are hosting the 2nd Annual Mount Pleasant Easter Egg Hunt presented by Brookshire’s. The event is in Dellwood Park on Sunday (Apr 9) at 2:00 pm. The hunt is designed for kids ages 12 and younger, divided into age groups: four and under, 5-8 and 9-12.

Thurman’s ProMed Pharmacy is sponsoring 30,000 eggs scattered throughout the park. RE/MAX Paramount, Sweet Shop USA, Finish Line Tire & Lube, Rychlik Auto, Denney Land Surveying, and Super 1 Foods are sponsoring prizes that are up for grabs. The Easter Bunny is courtesy of Northeast Texas Pediatrics, and Shutter Bug Photo’s booth is available for photos.

Center Church will provide yard games and will host a church service immediately following the event. All are welcome.