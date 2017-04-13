Mt Pleasant Hosting Communications Exercise

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Division is hosting a Regional Communications Exercise. Mt Pleasant Civic Center is the location for the exercise. It starts Tuesday (Apr 18) and runs through Friday (Apr 21). The training focuses on Operational Communications, ensuring timely communications between the State Operations Center in Austin, Local Emergency Operations Centers, and affected communities in the impact area and response forces. Validating the Regional Standard Operating Procedures will be a goal toward Operational Coordination, to establish and maintain a unified and coordinated operational structure. Participants from around the State will bring mobile communications vehicles and trailers and set up in the south parking lot of the Civic Center.