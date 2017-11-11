Mt Pleasant ISD Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers kicked off their 2017-18 season Thursday night by hosting the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. The action began with the Lady Tigers 7th Grade A-Team matched up against the Pine Tree 8th Grade B-Team. Behind their full-court press, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead forcing Pine Tree to call their first timeout. With a mixture of press and zone defenses, the Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 30-0 lead. The second-half was no different as the 7th Graders finished off the Lady Pirates 46-0. Scorers were Paris Beard (16), Morgan Brooks (14), Jordyn Hargrave (12), and Kendall Walker (4).

Next, the 8th Grade Lady Tigers took on the 8th Grade Lady Pirates, both A-Teams. It was a much more exciting contest as the Lady Tigers were able to maintain a small lead for the first three quarters. Behind some physical defense, good free-throw shooting, and excellent rebounding, the Lady Tigers extended their lead in the fourth-quarter and came away victorious 23-8.

All-in-all, a good start for MPJH Lady Tiger Basketball.

On a side note: Congratulations to the 8th Grade Tiger Football Team for going undefeated in district play and securing a district championship. It was a good night to be a Tiger!

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator