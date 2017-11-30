Mt Pleasant ISD Recognized

Twelve Texas school districts get recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 11th Annual Bragging Rights 2017-2018 ‘special issue.’ Published each December, Bragging Rights calls for nominations and recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of students, schools, and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:

● Abilene ISD, Revolution Strings

● Beeville ISD, Computer-Science-For-All

● Elgin ISD, Farm-to-School

● Fruitvale ISD, More Than a Diploma

● Granbury ISD, Eagle’s Nest

● Hawkins ISD, Globe Project

● Kemp ISD, Jacket Radio

● LaPorte ISD, New Planetarium

● Mount Pleasant ISD, Tiger Share Fair

● Nederland ISD, Electrician Apprenticeship

● Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Nursing Career Pathway

● Southwest ISD, Anti-Harassment, Anti-Bullying

“Nearly 200 nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves a noticed,” says Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers. “We hope that the 12 districts we select inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”