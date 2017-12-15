Mt Pleasant ISD – Sports

The MPJH Lady Tigers traveled to Sulphur Springs yesterday to take on the Lady Cats. The 8th graders got off to a slow start, falling into a double-digit deficit in the first quarter. However, they fought back, outscoring the Lady Cats 16-9 over the last three quarters. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Lady Tigers fell short 20-16.

The 7th Graders won their 7th straight game, beating the Lady Cats 47-16. Scorers were Paris Beard (27), Jordyn Hargrave (13), Kendall Walker (5), and Morgan Brooks (2). The brings their record to 7-0, 5-0 in district play.

Thank you for your support! Enjoy your Christmas Break!

