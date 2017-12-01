Mt Pleasant ISD – Sports

BASKETBALL

The MPJH Lady Tigers traveled to Marshall Thursday afternoon to take on the Lady Mavericks in their new campus and gyms. The Lady Tigers went 1-for-4 on the night, losing three competitive games.

The 7th Grade Lady Tigers notched their 3rd victory of the season, bringing their district and overall record to 3-0. Behind a well-executed defense that led to several easy buckets, the Lady Tigers were able to win 42-18. Scorers were Paris Beard (14), Morgan Brooks (12), Jordyn Hargrave (10), Kendall Walker (4), and Jenna Cook (2).

The Lady Tigers will be tested next week as they host the Texarkana Lady Tigers on Thursday, December 7th, at 4:30 at the MPJH Gyms. Also, the Lady Tigers will be hosting a tournament on Saturday, December 9th, that will feature Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana, Mount Vernon, and Pleasant Grove.

Come out and support your MPJH Lady Tiger Basketball Teams.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator