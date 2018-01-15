Mt Pleasant Junior High Basketball

The MPJH Lady Tigers traveled to Paris on Saturday to compete in the North Lamar Stone Middle School Basketball Tournament.

The 8th Graders finished 4th, beating Pittsburg along the way and losing to the eventual champions by only three points. Records and results don’t always tell the story of how well a team is playing and how much development is taking place. These 8th graders are making a ton of progress and are playing much better basketball than when the season began. We fully expect to finish this season very strong.

The 7th Graders could not be stopped and claimed their 2nd TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SEASON. We faced off against Paris in the first game of the day and, like the weather, that morning, started a little cold. After finally warming up and finding our rhythm, we finished off Paris 32-18. Scorers were Paris Beard (14), Jordyn Hargrave (11), Morgan Brooks (4), and Kendall Walker (3). Next, we faced Pittsburg who could not handle our press defense. We won that game 33-7. Scorers were Paris Beard (13), Kendall Walker (8), Morgan Brooks (8), and Jordyn Hargrave (4). Finally, we met North Lamar in the championship of their tournament. Players made this game much tighter than the previous two as we took an 11-6 lead into halftime. In the second half, however, our pressure finally broke down the Pantherettes and only allowed 2 points the entire half. We would claim the championship with a 33-8 victory. Scorers were Paris Beard (15), Jordyn Hargrave (13), and Morgan Brooks (5).

It brings the 7th-grade overall record to 11-0. We host Hallsville this Thursday at 4:30 with 8th grade following at 5:30. We hope to see you there and thank you for your support.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator