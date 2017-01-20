Mt Pleasant Junior High Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers traveled to Hallsville Thursday evening to take on the Lady Cats. In the first meeting between these two teams back in November, the opponents split games with the 7th Grade Lady Tigers falling just short and the 8th Grade Lady Tigers picking up the win with some last minute heroics by Autumn Jackson and Ashanti Thornton.

This past Thursday’s competition between the two teams produced identical results. The 7th Grade Lady Tigers’ full-court pressure generated a furious 4th Quarter comeback, but they were unable to best the Lady Cats in the end.

The 8th Grade Lady Tigers took a different approach from their previous meeting with the Lady Cats and sat back in a 1-3-1 zone the entire night. The Lady Cats were unable to come up with an answer for the zone and were only able to score 18 points. The Lady Tigers, offensively, were led by Aunesti Brannon, who scored 13 points, 8 of which were in the 4th quarter. Six of her 13 points came from the free-throw line. The Lady Tigers were also fortunate to have Autumn Jackson drop in an additional 12 points.

At the end of the night, aggressive offense and a well-played zone defense allowed the 8th Grade Lady Tigers to come out on top 26-18.

The MPJH Lady Tigers will host Pine Tree next Thursday, January 26, at Andy Morris Gymnasium. This game is Teacher Appreciation Night for Mount Pleasant Junior High. Come out and show your support for your Lady Tigers and those who are providing them with a valuable education.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator