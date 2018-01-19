Momentum New Year Sale
Mt Pleasant Junior High Debate Winners

2 hours ago

 

MPJHS Students Compete in High School Debate Tournament

Mount Pleasant Junior High School Debate Team members Connelly Cowan and Ava Bliss in the Sachse High School Debate Tournament participated before Christmas Break. They went 4-1 for the day and placed second in the Novice Category. Cowan was named Top Speaker.

Cowan, the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan, is an 8th grader. Bliss, the daughter of Thomas and April Bliss, is a 7th grader.
MPHS Teacher Cody Morris coaches the MPJH Debate.

Pictured: (l-r) Bliss, Cowan

