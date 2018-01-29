Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mt Pleasant Junior High Girl’s Basketball

3 hours ago

The MPJH Lady Tigers traveled to Pine Tree this past Thursday to face the Lady Pirates.

The 7th Graders beat Pine Tree 41-0, bringing their season record to 13-0 and district record to 8-0.

The 8th Grade game was much more entertaining. It was a close game throughout with several lead changes. Despite the poor free-throw shooting, the Lady Tigers pulled out a 17-16 victory. Scorers were CiCi Keeton (7), Trinitee Brannon (5), Genesis Roberson (3), and Hadleigh Mays (2).

MPJH Lady Tigers will host Marshall this Thursday.

Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
8th Grade American History
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator

