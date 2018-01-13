Mt Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers hosted the Greenville Lady Lions Thursday afternoon in their first district game of the 2018 calendar year. It was a great day to be a Lady Tiger as both 7th, and 8th Grade teams took out the Lady Lions.

The 7th Grade Lady Tigers got off to a slow start offensively, missing several opportunities to build an early lead. They caught fire, however, at the end of the first quarter, scoring 8 points in the last minute with their defensive press. The Lady Tigers stayed hot throughout the rest of the first half, taking a 24-3 lead into the locker room at the half. The second half was much of the same as the 7th Graders won convincingly, 39-10. This win brings their overall record to 8-0 and district record to 6-0. Scoring for the 7th Graders were Jordyn Hargrave (18), Morgan Brooks (8), Paris Beard (5), and with 2 points each was Magali Roman, Jamelah Miller, Kendall Walker, and Char’Kenan Ellis.

The 8th Grade Lady Tigers won a hard-fought contest to gain another district win. Behind their 2-3 zone defense and excellent rebounding, the Lady Tigers were able to neutralize the Lady Lions who had a considerable height advantage. The Lady Tigers outplayed Greenville in the second half by turning a halftime tie into a five-point victory, 18-13.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Paris Saturday to play in the North Lamar Stone Middle School Tournament.

The next home game for the Lady Tigers is Thursday, January 18, at 4:30 against the Hallsville Lady Cats. We’ll see you there!!!

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator