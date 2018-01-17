Mt Pleasant Junior High Names New Principal

Dr. Jeff Turner addresses a staff meeting at Mt. Pleasant Junior High school.

New Principal at Mt. Pleasant Jr. High School

Dr. Jeff Turner has been named the new Principal at Mount Pleasant Junior High School.

Dr. Turner joined Mt. Pleasant ISD in 1990 as a paraprofessional, working in the business office doing Risk Management and coaching at Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS). In 2001, he moved to MPHS full-time as a business teacher in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department and continued to coach. He was named an MPHS Assistant Principal in October 2008. He also served as the CTE Director and as the MPHS Associate Principal.

Turner earned his undergraduate degree and teaching certificate from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M) in Commerce in 1994, his Master’s in Education from there in 2008 and his Doctor of Education from Texas A&M in 2012.

He and his wife Renee, of 33 years, have one son, Brandon, a musician in New Braunfels and a daughter, Ashley, who lives in New York City. They have twin grandsons and a 3rd due in March.

Turner’s philosophy of education is simple: “We’re going to do what’s right for kids.”