Mt Pleasant Junior Relays

The Mount Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted the Junior Tiger Relays on Tuesday, March 21. In the girls’ divisions, there were seven schools in attendance. The following are some of the results:

7th Grade

Team Result: 2nd Place

100m: Ladi Guereca 6th

200m: Jaylah Rosborough 1st, Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 4th

400m: Kaylee Ornelas 2nd

800m: Kaylee Ornelas 2nd, Jocelyn Zuniga 4th

1600m: Katy Ochoa 1st

2400m: Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th

300m Hurdles: Shuntyce Neal 5th

400m Relay: Leslie Moreno, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough 4th

800m Relay: Jaylah Rosborough, Kaylah Rosborough, Karina Navarro, Haylee Martinez 3rd

Long Jump: Kaylah Rosborough 5th, Ladi Guereca 6th

Triple Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 6th

Discus: Sarah Godfrey 2nd, Trinitee Brannon 4th

Pole Vault: Taylor Hubbs 4th

8th Grade

Team Result: 4th Place

100m: Aunesti Brannon 3rd, Ashlyn Brooks 6th

200m: Aaliyah Simms 6th

400m: Aaliyah Simms 2nd, Buendy Frayer 4th

800m: Buendy Frayer 1st

1600m: Jennifer Soto 2nd

2400m: Jennifer Soto 2nd

300m Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 3rd

1600m Relay: Ashlyn Brooks, Buendy Frayer, Jakayla Sanders, Ke’mya Davis 2nd

Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 3rd

Triple Jump: Ashlyn Brooks 4th, Aunesti Brannon 5th

High Jump: Aaliyah Simms 6th

Shot Put: Jalissa Alvarez 2nd

Pole Vault: Ke’mya Davis 3rd

Mount Pleasant Junior High will host Marshall in a dual track meet on Thursday, March 30.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator