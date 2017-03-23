Mt Pleasant Junior Relays

The Mount Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted the Junior Tiger Relays on Tuesday, March 21. In the girls’ divisions, there were seven schools in attendance. The following are some of the results:
7th Grade
Team Result: 2nd Place
100m: Ladi Guereca 6th
200m: Jaylah Rosborough 1st, Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 4th
400m: Kaylee Ornelas 2nd
800m: Kaylee Ornelas 2nd, Jocelyn Zuniga 4th
1600m: Katy Ochoa 1st
2400m: Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th
300m Hurdles: Shuntyce Neal 5th
400m Relay: Leslie Moreno, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough 4th
800m Relay: Jaylah Rosborough, Kaylah Rosborough, Karina Navarro, Haylee Martinez 3rd
Long Jump: Kaylah Rosborough 5th, Ladi Guereca 6th
Triple Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 6th
Discus: Sarah Godfrey 2nd, Trinitee Brannon 4th
Pole Vault: Taylor Hubbs 4th
8th Grade
Team Result: 4th Place
100m: Aunesti Brannon 3rd, Ashlyn Brooks 6th
200m: Aaliyah Simms 6th
400m: Aaliyah Simms 2nd, Buendy Frayer 4th
800m: Buendy Frayer 1st
1600m: Jennifer Soto 2nd
2400m: Jennifer Soto 2nd
300m Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 3rd
1600m Relay: Ashlyn Brooks, Buendy Frayer, Jakayla Sanders, Ke’mya Davis 2nd
Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 3rd
Triple Jump: Ashlyn Brooks 4th, Aunesti Brannon 5th
High Jump: Aaliyah Simms 6th
Shot Put: Jalissa Alvarez 2nd
Pole Vault: Ke’mya Davis 3rd
Mount Pleasant Junior High will host Marshall in a dual track meet on Thursday, March 30.
Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
8th Grade American History
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator