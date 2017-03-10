Mt Pleasant Results At Wildcat Relays

The MPJH Lady Tiger Track and Field Teams attended the Jr. Wildcat Relays in Paris last night. Here are some of the results:
7th Grade
Overall: Champions Individual Award:
Ladi Guereca was the highest scoring 7th-grade girl in the entire meet with 38 points
100m: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kaylah Rosborough 2nd
200m: Jaylah Rosborough 1st, Ladi Guereca 2nd
400m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katelyn Hulse 2nd
800m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katherine Ochoa 2nd, Jordan Neal 6th
1600m: Arlette DeJesus 4th, Haylee Martinez 5th
2400m: Katherine Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th, Jocelyn Zuniga 6th
300m Hurdles: Shuntyce Neal 4th
4X100m Relay: Leslie Moreno, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough 2nd
4X200m Relay: Kaylah Rosborough, Jaylah Rosborough, Karina Navarro, Haylee Martinez 3rd
4X400m Relay: Jordan Neal, Jocelyn Zuniga, Katherine Ochoa, Kaylee Ornelas 2nd
Long Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Jaylah Rosborough 5th, Kaylah Rosborough 6th
Triple Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd
Shot Put: Hadleigh Mays 1st, Trinitee Brannon 5th
Discus: Audrey DeSantiago 3rd, Trinitee Brannon 4th
8th Grade
Overall: 2nd Place
Individual Award:
Ashlyn Brooks was the highest scoring 8th-grade girl in the entire meet with 36 points
100m: Ashlyn Brooks 1st, Aaliyah Simms, 2nd, Aunesti Brannon 3rd
200m: Aaliyah Simms 3rd
400m: Aaliyah Simms 1st, Buendy Frayer 3rd
800m: Buendy Frayer 1st, Jakayla Sanders 5th
1600m: Jennifer Soto 3rd
2400m: Jennifer Soto 3rd
100m Hurdles: Faith Logan 6th
300m Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 6th
4X100m Relay: Ashanti Thornton, Aunesti Brannon, Ashlyn Brooks, Ke’mya Davis 2nd
4X200m Relay: Ke’mya Davis, Ashanti Thornton, Jakayla Sanders, Jalissa Alvarez 3rd
4X400m Relay: Ke’mya Davis, Buendy Frayer, Ashlyn Brooks, Jalissa Alvarez 2nd
Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 1st, Ashlyn Brooks 2nd
Triple Jump: Ashlyn Brooks 1st, Aunesti Brannon 2nd
High Jump: Aaliyah Simms and Makala Price tied for 5th
Shot Put: Jalissa Alvarez 1st, Shantel Harmon 5th, Maribel Rodarte 6th
Pole Vault: Ke’mya Davis 2nd, Jaycee Woods 6th
As always, thank you for your support. Go Lady Tigers!
Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
8th Grade American History
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator