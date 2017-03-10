Mt Pleasant Results At Wildcat Relays

The MPJH Lady Tiger Track and Field Teams attended the Jr. Wildcat Relays in Paris last night. Here are some of the results:

7th Grade

Overall: Champions Individual Award:

Ladi Guereca was the highest scoring 7th-grade girl in the entire meet with 38 points

100m: Ladi Guereca 1st, Kaylah Rosborough 2nd

200m: Jaylah Rosborough 1st, Ladi Guereca 2nd

400m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katelyn Hulse 2nd

800m: Kaylee Ornelas 1st, Katherine Ochoa 2nd, Jordan Neal 6th

1600m: Arlette DeJesus 4th, Haylee Martinez 5th

2400m: Katherine Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th, Jocelyn Zuniga 6th

300m Hurdles: Shuntyce Neal 4th

4X100m Relay: Leslie Moreno, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough 2nd

4X200m Relay: Kaylah Rosborough, Jaylah Rosborough, Karina Navarro, Haylee Martinez 3rd

4X400m Relay: Jordan Neal, Jocelyn Zuniga, Katherine Ochoa, Kaylee Ornelas 2nd

Long Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd, Jaylah Rosborough 5th, Kaylah Rosborough 6th

Triple Jump: Ladi Guereca 2nd

Shot Put: Hadleigh Mays 1st, Trinitee Brannon 5th

Discus: Audrey DeSantiago 3rd, Trinitee Brannon 4th

8th Grade

Overall: 2nd Place

Individual Award:

Ashlyn Brooks was the highest scoring

Individual Award: Ashlyn Brooks was the highest scoring

Ashlyn Brooks was the highest scoring 8th-grade girl in the entire meet with 36 points

100m: Ashlyn Brooks 1st, Aaliyah Simms, 2nd, Aunesti Brannon 3rd

200m: Aaliyah Simms 3rd

400m: Aaliyah Simms 1st, Buendy Frayer 3rd

800m: Buendy Frayer 1st, Jakayla Sanders 5th

1600m: Jennifer Soto 3rd

2400m: Jennifer Soto 3rd

100m Hurdles: Faith Logan 6th

300m Hurdles: Ashanti Thornton 6th

4X100m Relay: Ashanti Thornton, Aunesti Brannon, Ashlyn Brooks, Ke’mya Davis 2nd

4X200m Relay: Ke’mya Davis, Ashanti Thornton, Jakayla Sanders, Jalissa Alvarez 3rd

4X400m Relay: Ke’mya Davis, Buendy Frayer, Ashlyn Brooks, Jalissa Alvarez 2nd

Long Jump: Aunesti Brannon 1st, Ashlyn Brooks 2nd

Triple Jump: Ashlyn Brooks 1st, Aunesti Brannon 2nd

High Jump: Aaliyah Simms and Makala Price tied for 5th

Shot Put: Jalissa Alvarez 1st, Shantel Harmon 5th, Maribel Rodarte 6th

Pole Vault: Ke’mya Davis 2nd, Jaycee Woods 6th

As always, thank you for your support. Go Lady Tigers!

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator