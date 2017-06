Mt Pleasant’s Rodeo is Thursday through Saturday (Jun 8-10) at 8:00 pm nightly. Longhorn Trailer Sales is sponsoring the 2017 Rodeo. Thursday is Tejano night, Friday is Family Night, and Saturday they’ll honor Veterans. It is at Priefert Arena, 2800 Greenhill Road north of Mt Pleasant with $17K contestant added money. National Finals Rodeo Entertainer Jerry Diaz will keep you laughing. (www.mtpleasanttxrodeo.com)