Mt Pleasant Soccer

3 hours ago Sports

Mt Pleasant

The MPHS Boys Soccer Team will play Forney High School on Friday (Mar 24) at Greenville ISD’s Cotton Ford Stadium at 8:00 pm. The address of the stadium is 3515 Lions Lair Road in Greenville. The event is the second game of a doubleheader. Mount Pleasant is the Visiting Team. Tickets will be $5 adults and $3 for students. District 16-5A Passes are allowed. MPISD work badges are not accepted as a form of entry for the game.

If there are any questions, please call the MPHS Athletic Office.

Thank you,
Corey Homer
Director of Athletics
Head Football Coach

