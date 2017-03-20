Mt Pleasant Soccer

The MPHS Boys Soccer Team will play Forney High School on Friday (Mar 24) at Greenville ISD’s Cotton Ford Stadium at 8:00 pm. The address of the stadium is 3515 Lions Lair Road in Greenville. The event is the second game of a doubleheader. Mount Pleasant is the Visiting Team. Tickets will be $5 adults and $3 for students. District 16-5A Passes are allowed. MPISD work badges are not accepted as a form of entry for the game.

If there are any questions, please call the MPHS Athletic Office.

Thank you,

Corey Homer

Director of Athletics

Head Football Coach