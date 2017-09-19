Mt Pleasant Tiger’s Sports

The Lady Tigers hosted the Texarkana Middle School Lady Tigers in their district opener last night. Neither the 7th or 8th-grade teams were able to come away with a victory. The 8th graders took Texarkana to a deciding 3rd set but fell short in the end.

“I hate to sound like a coach placing a positive spin on a loss, but we are getting better by leaps and bounds. Our girls have been playing this sport for less than four weeks. How far they have come in that amount of time is a testament to how hard they are working. I’m looking forward to watching their improvement as the season progresses.”

The Lady Tigers will travel to Sulphur Springs next Monday.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator