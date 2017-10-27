Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mt Pleasant Woman Jailed In Gregg County

4 hours ago News

 

Miranda Kirkpatrick
Gregg County Jail

A 25-year-old Mt Pleasant woman was being held in the Gregg County Jail on $17,000 in bonds. Miranda Kirkpatrick is charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams and less than 200 grams, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for contempt of court and disobedience of a court order. She is also under an agency hold from Titus County charging her with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance.

