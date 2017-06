Mt Pleasant Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1109 W. Pleasant. The caller said he fell asleep with food cooking and that the kitchen was on fire around 3:40 Monday afternoon.

Mt Pleasant First Responders worked a one-vehicle accident on I-30 this morning just before 5:00. It occurred around the 160-milemaker westbound. The car was on the north side of the Interstate and service road. It is unknown if there were any injuries.