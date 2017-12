Mt Pleasant First Responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 7:00 pm Friday in the 800 block of S. Jefferson. Saturday around 1:00 pm Cookville Firefighters worked a one-acre fire 640 CR 3350. That fire rekindled Sunday afternoon around 4:00 pm. At 1515 S. Jefferson there was a grease fire in an Apartment Building. The call came on Saturday night just before 7:00. Sunday evening there was a two-vehicle accident reported at 16th and Ferguson. EMS responded to possible injuries.