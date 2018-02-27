Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Mt Pleasnt’s Shelbi Haupt Signs National Athletic Letter Of Intent

9 hours ago

Shelbi is joined by her parents Julie and James Nugent

Mount Pleasant High School Senior Volleyball player Shelbi Haupt Tuesday signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate Volleyball at North Lake College in Irving, Texas. Shelbi is the daughter of James and Julie Nugent.

MPHS Volleyball Coach Jeremy Stewart congratulated Shelbi her achievement. He said that he had seen her develop as a player over the last five years since he began coaching her in junior high school. He added that no matter what obstacle appeared in her way, she never gave up on becoming a great volleyball player. Family members, coaches, teammates and fellow students joined Shelbi at her signing.

