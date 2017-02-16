Tri-City Charter
Mt. Vernon Coaches Penalized for Breaking Rules

3 hours ago News, Sports

 

Mount Vernon High School and Mount Vernon coaches Brad Floyd and Joe Thomas were found to have violated rules related to off-season and non-school participation regulations. Coach Brad Floyd was issued a public reprimand, three years probation, a suspension for the first five games of next basketball season and required additional training of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules. Coach Joe Thomas was issued a public reprimand, one-year probation and required additional training of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules. Mount Vernon High School was issued a public reprimand and two years probation.

