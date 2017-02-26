Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers Advance to State Tourney

Saturday afternoon the 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team punched their ticket to the Class 3A State Tournament by beating district rival and 14th ranked Winnsboro, 50-35. The victory gives the Purple Lady Tigers the Region 2 title, but there is still work to be done.

Mt. Vernon departs for San Antonio this week with state championship aspirations. Two more victories give coach Brad Floyd and his girls the crown.

Their first opponent will be 16th ranked Goliad, who pulled away late in the Region 4 title game to beat No. 20 Odem, 42-33.

The game will be played Thursday, March 2nd at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Whether Mt. Vernon and Goliad play at 1:30pm or 3pm is still TBA.

The winner advances to the Class 3A State Championship game on Saturday, March 4th at 10:00am against either No. 1 Canadian out of Region 1 or No. 23 Buffalo out of Region 3.