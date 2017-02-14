Mt Vernon Self-Reports Violations To UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet
AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.
A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.
HEARINGS (AA-HH)
8:35 a.m.
AA.
Chilton High School: Appeal of District 17-2A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Section 29(b), Member School Penalties, and Section 50(a)(1-5) and (b)(1-3), Student Violations.
9:20 a.m.
BB.
Klein High School: Appeal of District 15-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
10:05 a.m.
CC.
Mansfield Legacy High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
10:50 a.m.
DD.
El Paso Coronado High School: Appeal of District 1-6A Executive Committee Decisions Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
12:15 p.m.
EE.
Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School: Appeal of District 32-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
1:00 p.m.
FF.
Big Sandy High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Larry Minter.
1:30 p.m.
GG.
Mount Vernon High School: Consideration of Self-Report of Violations of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules of Off-Season and Non-School Participation Regulations, with Consideration of Potential Penalties.
1. Brad Floyd
2. Joe Thomas
3. Mt. Vernon High School
2:15 p.m.
HH.
San Antonio Highlands High School: Appeal of District 28-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.