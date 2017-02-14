Mt Vernon Self-Reports Violations To UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARINGS (AA-HH)

8:35 a.m.

AA.

Chilton High School: Appeal of District 17-2A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Section 29(b), Member School Penalties, and Section 50(a)(1-5) and (b)(1-3), Student Violations.

9:20 a.m.

BB.

Klein High School: Appeal of District 15-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:05 a.m.

CC.

Mansfield Legacy High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:50 a.m.

DD.

El Paso Coronado High School: Appeal of District 1-6A Executive Committee Decisions Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:15 p.m.

EE.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School: Appeal of District 32-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:00 p.m.

FF.

Big Sandy High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Larry Minter.

1:30 p.m.

GG.

Mount Vernon High School: Consideration of Self-Report of Violations of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules of Off-Season and Non-School Participation Regulations, with Consideration of Potential Penalties.

1. Brad Floyd

2. Joe Thomas

3. Mt. Vernon High School

2:15 p.m.

HH.

San Antonio Highlands High School: Appeal of District 28-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.