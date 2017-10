Friday (Oct 6) Mt Vernon ISD is hosting a Tiger Pride Tailgate to kick off the football game between Mt Vernon and Commerce. Mt Vernon is undefeated, and the district is inviting the community to show Tiger Pride! There are free food, music, tattoos, beads, and spirit towels for the first 400. The Cheerleaders and Dandy, MV’s mascot, are available for pictures! It starts at 5:45 pm and ends at 7:00 pm in front of the Mt Vernon Administration Building. Kick off for the game is 7:30 pm.