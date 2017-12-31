Multiple Deputies Injured In Colorado

Multiple Sheriffs’ Deputies are injured, and people are advised to shelter in place after an early morning shooting incident in Douglas County, Colorado. The department tweeted that there were “multiple deputies down” after officers responded around 5:00 am Sunday. The Associated Press reported it was a domestic disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard. There is no information on how many deputies received injuries, their condition or if any civilians are injured. NBC 9News in Colorado reported that drivers involved in accidents are asked: “not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it’s a hit-and-run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.”