mugshot not available

Hunt and Van Zandt County Deputies as well as Greenville and Canton Police executed a warrant on a home in West Tawakoni and found the house was full of narcotics. Officers found an undisclosed amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and $4,000 in cash. Rhonda Gayle Snow, Brettney Jo Locke, Lori Estelle Williams and Eric Lee Foster. The investigation that led to the issuance of the warrant was the result of a tip.