Multiple Homicide In Titus County

Sheriff Tim Ingram said they are calling it a shooting, but it may be more involved than that. Deputies worked multiple homicides involving two separate locations in Titus County early Wednesday morning. Titus County received the call before 2:00 am at the 1800 block of CR-3140 or near FM 1993 and I-30 north of Cookville. Allegedly Michael Laplace, 29, tied up his grandmother and strangled his granddad, Silvester Herndon, 80, to death.

Laplace went a mile down the road to a cousin’s house and allegedly tied up Jerry Burleson, 51, and shot Johnny Burleson, 50, an innocent bystander, at least five times. Jerry is listed in stable condition and managed to kill Laplace. Sheriff Tim Ingram thinks the motivation was robbery.

The county has one in custody waiting for arraignment and pending charges. The sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results in the case. It ended with three killed, one injured and one in Titus County Jail.