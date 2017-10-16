Murder Charges Filed in Mt Pleasant Woman’s Death

Press Release by Mt Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell

Mt Pleasant Police charged 28-year-old Courtney Lenard McGill, of Mt Pleasant, with Murder for the shooting death of Tammy Denise Jordon.

On August 20 at 12:24 am, McGill was arguing with another person at a party in the 1300 Block of Booker Avenue when gunfire erupted. The shooting victim, Tammy Jordon, was standing in the roadway a block away when a stray bullet struck her. Jordon died shortly after being shot.

Courtney McGill has been in custody since August 31 for other charges related to the shooting. Officials have not set McGill’s bail.