Musical ‘Hairspray’ on Stage Nov. 30-Dec. 3

By Amy Burrows, PHS Theatre Sponsor

Set in 1960s Baltimore, this dynamic show tells the story of dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad who auditions for a spot on the “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. Tracy becomes an overnight sensation and using her new-found fame, Tracy advocates to bring racial integration to the show. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray continues to be one of the most widely-produced musicals today.

Paris High students are excited to bring this dynamic show to the PJHS Weger Auditorium stage. This year’s show includes a large cast and crew of students, several PISD teachers, and one local talent.

Cast and crew members include Hannah England, Reagan Stone, Alec Finch, Robbie Turner, Lilly Lewis, TK Marshall, Akeirria Garvin, Allyssa Standifer, Javian Dabbs, Jared Posey, Jake Freelen, Kaia Claypool, Jessica Martinez, Morgan Phillips, Ava Hutchings, Carol Anne Starnes, Garrett Wilson.

Also, Kaitlynn Hutchins, Hunter Rogers, Molly Law, Skyler Bryan, Cynthia DeHoyos, Patrick Baird, Tate Lewis, Quinn Andrews, Axeel Rodriguez, Yessica Ramirez, Rafael Sanchez, Kaiya Gilbreath, Jessica Martinez, Courtney Scales, Will Elliot, Laney Madding, local talent Josh Maxwell, and instructors Jared Cronk, Jill Stone, Cheri Lewis, Angie Black and Angela Calvin.

Theater Sponsor Amy Burrows said, “It’s been a great experience for Paris to bring this play about the importance of inclusiveness to the stage. The kids have dedicated three months to make the show a hilarious, energetic musical experience that promotes the importance of acceptance. Their enthusiasm for this show has made it worth all the work and time it has required.”

The show is directed by Amy Burrows, choreographed by Jeff Cochran, Amy Burrows, Britney Drake, and Jared Cronk, musically directed by Melody Logan and Tim Woods, set designed by Jayna Shull and lighting designed by Josh Maxwell who brings much to the show with his interpretation of Spritzer, the uptight Ultra Clutch Hairspray sponsor.

Hairspray opens Thursday (Nov 30) at 7:30 pm, and is repeated Friday (Dec 1) at 7:30 pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Adult admission is $10, children $5. PISD students may view the Thursday and Sunday performances for the discounted price of $2. Reserved seats are $15 and purchased by contacting phshairspray2017@gmail.com. Otherwise, tickets are at the door.